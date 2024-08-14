Kate Middleton fighting for life with Prince William's support, claims friend

Kate Middleton is fighting for life with her husband Prince William's support

Kate Middleton, who puts on a brave face during public appearance, is said to be going through the toughest phase of her life while battling cancer as road of recovery has several hurdles.

The Prince and Princess of Wales's friend has made shocking revelations about the the couple's struggle during Catherine's health woes, saying: "It’s been a really difficult year for the entire family."

Royal correspondent Rebecca English, citing Kate and William's close pal, claimed she won't return to the royal duty anytime soon.



Royal fans are just delighted to see Catherine happy in new video. However, the couple's friend claimed William and Kate are experiencing the "toughest year of their lives together.

"The direction is positive [but] there will not be great change [in terms of her public profile] after Sunday night and no one is giving a timescale for her return."

The commentator continued with the extended family largely now on holiday at Balmoral and elsewhere, public appearances will be few and far between until well into September.



It comes after William and Kate's new video, in which the couple thank Britain’s Olympic heroes for their achievements.

The Princess looks tanned and relaxed in the clip. However, that’s not to say, as the princess herself so openly put it recently, that she is "out of the woods" yet.

Rebecca, in her article for Mail, wrote Kate's preventative chemotherapy treatment continues over the summer - and possibly even beyond - while her recovery will be ongoing for many months to come once even this is concluded, I understand.



The mother-of-three will continue to work privately, and engage publicly as and when she can.

Kensington Palace hcould provide guidance at some point in the future about what a return to 'a more regular workload' might look like. But it is important to stress that they are absolutely ‘not at that stage yet’, she added, citing a royal insider.

Asked if the Princess’ fourth public appearance (in person and on video) of the year signalled a return to royal duties, a source told the commentator: "We are not there yet. When we last heard from her ahead of Trooping the Colour, she said her treatment was going on into the summer and that’s what’s happening.

"It’s been a rough, rough time, a really difficult year for the entire family. And as she herself said, she is not out of the woods yet. The direction is positive [but] there will not be great change [in terms of her public profile] after Sunday night and no one is giving a timescale for her return."