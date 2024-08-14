BLACKPINK’s Lisa debuts new look in ‘New Woman’ teaser

Lisa from BLACKPINK features blonde tresses in 'New Woman' music video

Lalisa Manobal, known professionally as Lisa, wowed fans with a new look following her jaw-dropping ROCKSTAR avatar.



On August 14, the BLACKPINK star unveiled a video teaser for her upcoming song, New Woman, a collaboration with Spanish singer Rosalia.

The teaser showcases Lisa with a fresh, blonde hairstyle, embodying an "IT" girl persona. The clip also features Lisa sharing a laugh with Rosalia, who is seen in a striking black outfit, while Lisa dazzles in white, before It ends with her making a bold statement in her new blonde look.

This teaser comes right after Lisa shared a concept photo on her Instagram stories on August 13. In the photo, Lisa and Rosalia struck a bold pose against a bright blue background.

Lisa donned a white ensemble while Rosalia rocked in black. The much-anticipated collaborative single is set to debut on August 15.

The female K-pop icon returned to the music scene on June 27 with ROCKSTAR, her first solo release in nearly three years since her debut solo album LALISA in 2021.

In addition to her solo journey, Lisa recently reunited with BLACKPINK members to celebrate their 8th debut anniversary.