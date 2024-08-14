Ben Affleck running from 'worst nightmare' amid Jennifer Lopez marital woes

Ben Affleck 'prompted' to call it quits with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck was reportedly 'prompted' to call it quits with Jennifer Lopez after spending the entire summer apart.

According to various Hollywood sources, Affleck was bound to leave his wife of two years in order to “avoid his worst nightmare.”

The insider further explained that the Good Will Hunting actor didn’t have a choice but to go separate ways to protect his sobriety as JLo was increasing the risk for her husband.

They source explained, “The marriage was incredibly overwhelming – J.Lo lives a very glam lifestyle, and he was often faced with temptation.”

The Batman actor, who has battled alcohol for years, found himself on the verge of “risking his sobriety in that environment” after The Boy Next Door alum launched her alcohol line.

According to RadarOnline, Affleck “had to leave to avoid his worst nightmare- a relapse.”

“It’s really unhealthy for him to be around any kind of alcohol. And with J. Lo, the drinking came with parties, surrounded by fake people who treated him special because of his fame, which was a trigger for him,” they said.

During a confessional, the On the Floor singer revealed that she doesn’t “get s---faced and enjoys the occasional cocktail” after being sober for years.

The estranged couple tied the knot on July 16, 2022, in Las Vegas, in an intimate ceremony.