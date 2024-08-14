Bowen Yang spills tea on worst 'SNL' host

Bowen Yang recalled worst SNL host behavior

Saturday Night Live regular cast member Bowen Yang has some dirty laundry to air about the worst behaviour he has witnessed at Studio 8H.



The 33-year-old comedian and actor recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, where he had to speak the truth in a fun segment.

"Without naming names, what is the worst SNL host behaviour you have witnessed?" Andy Cohen asked.

"This man, this person, this host made multiple cast members cry on Wednesday before the table read because he hated the ideas," Yang recalled while playing Truth or Kink with his Las Culturistas podcast co-host Matt Rogers.

The host described the situation as "terrible," and Yang couldn’t agree more. Rogers, meanwhile, shook his head and quipped that his co-host has "got new PR and everything."

The much-loved comedian has been on SNL for more than five years.

Half a decade earlier, in September 2018, he was hired by the NBC comedy sketch ahead of its 44th season, following which he was promoted to on-air cast status for SNL’s 45th season.

His performance on the comedy sketch show recently earned him his fourth Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.