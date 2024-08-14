‘The RHOA: Porsha’s Family Matters’ star Londie Favours dies at 34

Londie Favours' was the baby cousin and co-star of Porsha Williams

Yolanda "Londie" Favours, the cousin and co-star of the Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams, passed away at the age of 34.

The late star appeared in the one-season spinoff Real Housewives of Atlanta: Porsha’s Family Matters, which premiered in 2021. The show revolves around Williams and her extended family in Atlanta.

Following favours death, Williams, 43, took to Instagram to express her sheer grief in a post.

"Londie - you were our best friend, our sister, our aunt, our cousin, and so much more," she began. "Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, and you are loved beyond words and will be missed beyond measure."

"The impact and value you provided all of us during your time here was tremendous, but we know that your spirit will always be with us every day, guiding us through this difficult time and what’s still to come," the RHOA star continued, "For that, we’re eternally grateful."



"Love you always, Dear Baby Cousin [red heart and teary eyes emoji]. RIP @londieknowsbest," Williams concluded.

She penned this heartfelt note in the caption of the picture of her late cousin, who breath her last on August 7, as written under the snapshot.