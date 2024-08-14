Blake Lively celebrates 'It Ends With Us' success: 'A message so important'

Blake Lively stars opposite Justin Baldoni, who also directed the film which premiered on August 8

Blake Lively is celebrating the success of It Ends With Us — not just its strong $50 million debut at the domestic box office but more importantly in its message.



After a whirlwind opening weekend, Lively, 36, took to her Instagram to express her gratitude for the film’s advocacy of domestic violence survivors.

“Thank you to everyone who came out to show that people WANT to see films about women, and the multitudes we hold,” she wrote on her Stories atop a clip of her interview during the London premiere on August 8.

Lively continued to emphasise the significance of the film’s themes, writing, “We have been in celebration of this film and of getting a message so important out there to the masses. Thank you all for embracing It Ends With Us with the same love, pain, and joy we had sharing it with you all.”

It Ends With Us is based on Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel of the same name. Under the direction of Justin Baldoni, who also stars in the film, Lively played the lead role of Lily Bloom, a woman who navigates the complexities of an abusive relationship before finding the strength to leave.

During the London premiere, Lively highlighted that while the movie addresses domestic violence, it also portrays the protagonist as more than just a survivor or victim.

“She defines herself,” Lively told BBC.