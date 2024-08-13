Kate Middleton reassures royal fans with positive health update

Princess Kate sent a message of reassurance to the royal fans who are worried about her health.

For the unversed, the Princess of Wales recently appeared in a video message with Prince William, in which the royal couple extended warm wishes to Team GB following the 2024 Paris Olympics concluding ceremony.

In a shared video, Catherine, who is currently undergoing preventative chemotherapy, was seen wearing a long-sleeve strip black and white t-shirt.

Speaking of the hidden message behind Kate's outfit choice, style expert Danielle Rogers-Clark told Express.co.uk that she is sending a "message of reassurance to the public that the Princess is doing well and recovering from her cancer battle."

She added, "The Breton stripe has long been seen as the epitome of an effortlessly chic daytime look. Kate often wears a striped top, as a symbol of familiarity, and normality. It is a relaxed, accessible, and relatable style."

Notably, it was not the first time that the future Queen of England donned the clothing item.

The mother-of-three previously wore it during her emotional video, revealing her cancer diagnosis back in March 2024.

Danielle shared, "In her emotional cancer video back in March, the Princess Of Wales wore a Breton stripe jumper by Erdem, she clearly feels comfortable in this now signature casual outfit."

