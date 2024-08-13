Kylie Jenner makes history as first Kardashian-Jenner on British Vogue cover

Kylie Jenner opens up about motherhood and career.

Kylie Jenner has made a groundbreaking debut as the first member of the Kardashian-Jenner family to grace the cover of British Vogue.

The reality star has previously featured in Vogue Czechoslovakia and Hong Kong, but now joins the ranks of fashion icons like Rihanna, Kate Moss, and Naomi Campbell with a stunning appearance on British Vogue's September issue.



On the cover, Kylie dazzles in a purple satin gown with a thigh-high split, capturing the essence of haute couture.

In her interview, she reflects on her journey, revealing how she feels she’s "finally finding her fashion feet."

Jenner, who has dedicated much of her 20s to motherhood, shared her excitement about focusing on her own career: "I feel like I’ve been in full mommy mode in my early 20s, so to do something more for me after having my son... it feels incredible."

"I’ve been way more into the fashion world and fashion week, and it’s been so much fun," Kylie reveals.

"I’m like, ‘Why didn’t I do this sooner?’ Every time I go to Paris, things just happen. I love the fast pace. It’s a whole new world."

Reflecting on motherhood, she opens up about her experiences. "Having Stormi has taught me so much. I want the best for her and for her to love herself unconditionally," she says.