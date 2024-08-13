Meghan Markle hijacks Prince Harry’s 40th birthday plans: ‘Absolutely not’

Prince Harry, who is set to ring in his 40th birthday next month, found himself in trouble with his wife Meghan Markle for his upcoming plans.

The Duke of Sussex, who celebrates his big day on September 15th, had some ideas to mark his milestone birthday but they were disrupted by Meghan.

Prince Harry was “very keen to go to the UK and party with his friends,” but the former Suits actress is not letting him, according to an insider quoted by Closer Magazine.

“She’s saying absolutely not,” the source said of Meghan.

“For one thing, it's a bad look for their brand,” they explained. “They’re hoping to hang out with the crème of society, with the Hollywood and political elite, so the idea of him knocking shots and acting like a fool with his pals in Mykonos or wherever is just the worst possible idea.”

The royal was left saddened over the fact that he cannot enjoy the same privileges that he did while he was in UK.

Moreover, Harry “hates to let his friends back in the UK down” but he has to make his wife and kids the priority and Meghan just isn’t going to be happy if he shirks his responsibilities to try and recapture the so-called good old days.”

Previously, Harry voiced his concerns over security in the UK, after it was downgraded, he relinquished his senior working royal position with Meghan.

It remains to be seen if Harry will resort to a quieter celebration or a private one with his friends.