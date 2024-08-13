Kylie Jenner seemingly confirms celebrating birthday with Timothee Chalamet

Kylie Jenner is ringing in her birthday with style, revealing some behind-the-scenes looks at the festivities.
The birthday girl took to her Instagram to share a glimpse into her 27th birthday as she celebrated alongside her family and friends.
The reality star was spotted with one of her best friends, Stassie Karanikolau as well as her two-year-old son Aire.
According to DailyMail, the Dune star Timothee Chalamet and the Kardashian were photographed exiting Kylie’s private jet.
She wrote in the caption, “Best birthday ever?”
The duo sported black exam-style masks on their secret getaway.
The makeup mogul kept her outfit simple, wearing a white hoodie and black leggings, while her beau made a statement with a purple-and-white jacket and a black baseball cap.
Eagle-eyed fans were convinced that the two headed home together on Monday, August 12, after spotting a blurry image of the Wonka actor in Kylie’s mirror selfie.
They rushed to the comments section to express their excitement over the reflection, which appeared to show Chalamet in the background.
One fan commented, “Look at timothee in the back.”
While another chimed in, adding, “Look Timothée at the back”
Elle King talks about current status of relationship with her father Rob Schneider
Kit Harrington admitted he 'might agree' with critique of 'rushed' final season of Game of Thrones
Blake Lively breaks silence on her stand for Lana Del Rey's ‘Cherry’ in new movie
Taylor Swift prevented Kanye West’s new album from debuting at Billboard number one, ending his 19-year streak
James Gunn 'Superman' needs 'still lots' of work, director flexes not needing reshoots
Lisa, member of Blackpink opens up about 'The White Lotus' Season 3 and creator Mike White