Kylie Jenner seemingly confirms celebrating birthday with Timothee Chalamet

Kylie Jenner celebrates 27th birthday alongside beau Timothee Chalamet

Kylie Jenner is ringing in her birthday with style, revealing some behind-the-scenes looks at the festivities.

The birthday girl took to her Instagram to share a glimpse into her 27th birthday as she celebrated alongside her family and friends.

The reality star was spotted with one of her best friends, Stassie Karanikolau as well as her two-year-old son Aire.

According to DailyMail, the Dune star Timothee Chalamet and the Kardashian were photographed exiting Kylie’s private jet.

She wrote in the caption, “Best birthday ever?”

The duo sported black exam-style masks on their secret getaway.

The makeup mogul kept her outfit simple, wearing a white hoodie and black leggings, while her beau made a statement with a purple-and-white jacket and a black baseball cap.

Eagle-eyed fans were convinced that the two headed home together on Monday, August 12, after spotting a blurry image of the Wonka actor in Kylie’s mirror selfie.

They rushed to the comments section to express their excitement over the reflection, which appeared to show Chalamet in the background.

One fan commented, “Look at timothee in the back.”

While another chimed in, adding, “Look Timothée at the back”