Elle King, father Rob Schneider’s relationship’s ‘not flowing’

Elle King on relationship with father Rob Schneider

Elle King got candid about her still-not-good relationship with her father Rob Schneider, after spending most of her childhood without his fatherly involvement.



“Right now, we’re not flowing,” she opened up on Bunnie XO’s podcast Dumb Blonde. “I disagree with a lot of the things that he says. And he is just, I don’t know, you can want someone to change so much,” she told the host.

“And ultimately, you can’t control anyone else’s actions. You can’t control people’s feelings. All you can control is how you react and what you do with your feelings.”

King also shareds how sometimes it’s hard to deal with things.

“Sometimes I f-cking boil up, and I boil over, and I f-cking bust my lid.”

The singer admitted how she can go even five years without talking to him, and recalled how he didn’t appreciate her for talking about him in the press when she first got signed to a record label and released an album.

“Honestly, when I put out my record and people finally started asking about my dad, my dad called me and was like, ‘Don’t f-cking talk about me in the press.’ Like, all right. OK, great,” she shared.

“But also it’s like, get f-cked. I don’t care. Like, hey, listen, people have asked me about your f-cking a-s for years. And I’m like, you’re talking out your a-s, and you’re talking sh-t about drag and f-cking anti-gay rights. And it’s like, get f-cked.”