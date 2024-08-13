Hoda Kotb seeing ‘romance clearly’ again at 60

Hoda Kotb on finding 'love' at 60

Hoda Kotb is thinking that finding love again at the age of 60 is something “meant to be” for her.



“I can see romance clearly, I just can. It’s how you know something is meant to be,” the much-appreciated Today co-anchor, who turned 60 on Aug. 9, shared with Page Six in a new interview.

“I thought 50 was great, but 60 may be it! I feel like this is the season of repotting and growth. There’s this feeling that the roots are up in the air, but then you land in this rich soil and you’re like, ‘Oh, more room to grow.’”

Kotb’s passion for love seems to be revived a few years after her split from financier Joel Schiffman, with whom she shares two kids, and called it quits in 2022 after eight years together.

“I was talking about romance and life recently and a friend asked me, ‘What do you have room for?’” Kotb told the outlet while talking about her milestone birthday.

“And that’s a really important question, because my life is really crowded.”

However, Kotb, who is a mother to Hope, 7, and Hailey, 5, admitted that she is “not scared” about her future love life as she believes she is going to find love.

“It’s to say, ‘In this rich and full life, let me bring in something in this moment,’ and right now, that’s what I want,” she continued.

“As life goes on and the kids get settled, there will be room for more. But now, I want something small and I can see it … I know it’s happening.”