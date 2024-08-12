Shah Rukh Khan makes shocking revelation about Devdas movie

Shah Rukh Khan spills major update about Devdas movie

Shah Rukh Khan feels “proud” after his production company Red Chillies Entertainment acquired the rights to Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s 2002 movie, Devdas.



“We as a production company bought the rights of this film back, and I’m very, very proud that it belongs to our company now,” said SRK before the screening at the Locarno Film Festival.

Khan stated, “By the time I got to see the film, I think they’d made 18 films based on the same novel, or 20, and lots of other plays and songs.”

The Jawan actor noted, “It actually does define a lot of Indian cinemas [through] its opulence and its beauty, and its larger than life-ness, its theatrics.”

“So, it is a very dialogue-oriented, very dramatic musical film that you will see. And there’s some outstanding dance center pieces, I think, some of the best that I’ve ever been shot in the world,” explained SRK as he also delivered a masterclass at the festival.

Meanwhile, the Swades actor expressed gratitude for the continued interest in the Bhansali’s movie, even after two decades.

“The choice of Locarno, I think it’s one of the nicest films they’ve taken in my career, one of my favorite films of my own,” added Khan.