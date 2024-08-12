Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's security plan leaked amid warnings

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry set to visit Colombia

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who are persistent to visit to Colombia even after warnings, will have a huge security team during their tour of the South American nation, according to a new report.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are set to kick off their trip to Colombia on Thursday, will be provided with fool proof security in the country.

An insider told the Mail the California-based couple will have a lot of security with them as they will be with the vice president of Colombian Francia Márquez to tour several cities across the nation.



The source said: "They will be with the vice president and she has a lot of security because there have been assassination attempts on her life."



However, the source went on claiming: "But people are grumbling about why the Colombian taxpayer should pick up what will be huge security costs for what is essentially a public relations exercise for the Sussexes and for a government which desperately needs to deflect away from its failures."

Meghan and Harry are also said to be in trouble as security concerns have been raised regarding their tour. Last year, the vice president of Colombia said her protection officers thwarted an attempt to kill her. She said they found an explosive near her family home in south-west Colombia.