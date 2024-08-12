Lainey Wilson honours Miley Cyrus with 'Hannah Montana' theme song rendition

Miley Cyrus says 'I am definitely going to cry,' after Lainey Wilson's tributory performance

Lainey Wilson lived her full-circle moment as she honoured Miley Cyrus at the 2024 Disney Legend Ceremony.

On Sunday night, August 11, the Flowers hitmaker was welcomed into the prestigious group as the youngest one.

Host Ryan Seacrest highlighted that Cyrus, 31, entered the Disney family when she was just 13 years old.

A reel featured the illustrious career of the Grammy-award-winning songstress, including clips from her 2023 Disney+ special Miley Cyrus—Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions), memorable scenes from Hannah Montana, early interviews, and more.

I am following the video tribute, a band step on the stage fronted by Wilson, 32.

"Miley, you might not know this, but I am truly one of your biggest fans," she confessed in front of her icon.

"My first job was taking my portable sound system and a wig…and impersonating Hannah Montana," she recalled. "You inspired me to believe in myself. That I, too, could be an ordinary girl living in an extraordinary world."

"So on behalf of Hannah Montana fans everywhere, I’d like to dedicate this song to you," the country superstar

Wilson then delivered an impassioned rendition of the Hannah Montana theme song The Best of Both Worlds.

After Wilson’s "dream come true" performance, Cyrus walked on stage and hugged Wilson warmly.