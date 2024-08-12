Kate Middleton reveals holiday destination in latest appearance with William

Kate Middleton's holiday destination revealed

Kate Middleton, who left fans divided about her health condition with new video, has revealed her holiday destination during her latest appearance with Prince William.



During her latest appearance, the Princess of Wales tired to reveal how she's enjoying moments with her family at their favourite place ahead of their trip to Balmoral.

The future Queen donned casual clothes and appeared relaxed and comfortable in the setting of their garden in what is believed to be at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.

The lavish residence is known as holiday destination where the family spends time together during the Christmas, and in 2020, the estate was the backdrop of their annual Christmas card.



The mother-of-three left Adelaide Cottage to continue her recovery elsewhere at the start of the year after her abdominal surgery.

William, Kate and their children are all said to have decamped to their country retreat of Anmer Hall in Norfolk for the half-term school holidays in mid-February.

"Catherine is recovering well. She was looking forward to a change of scene and will be able to take it easy in Norfolk while the children let off steam with William." The family also escaped to the property, which was a gift to the couple from the late Queen following their wedding, during the Easter holidays to "close off from the world," a source told the Daily Mail.

Amner Hall, which boasts 10 bedrooms, is a secluded red brick Georgian mansion, which sits on the monarch's vast private Sandringham estate. It's just a short drive from Sandringham House. The bolt hole, which had a £1.5m renovation, also has its own swimming pool and tennis court.