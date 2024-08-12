Kate Middleton gives major update on her health: 'Weaker than Ever'

Kate Middleton has left fans worried with her latest health update as she looks weaker than ever in new video.



The Princess of Wales, who was excited and in celebrating mood over Team GB's success at the Paris Olympics, has left some of her eagle-eyed fans in tense as they expressed their concerns about Catherine's health and appearance.

Princess Kate, who's receiving chemotheraphy to treat her cancer, looks weaker than ever in the video, the Kensington shared with her beard husband Prince William on Monday.

Some of Kate's fans appeared to be unhappy about her health, with few believing she's suffering a great deal of discomfort as a result of her ongoing treatment from cancer.

However, the mother-of-three is making desperate efforts to keep a brave face in front of her young children and fans, sending a message of hope and resilience.

Previously, it was revealed that Kate is reeling from side effects of preventative chemotherapy, including exhaustion, nausea, and more. Some experts even believed Kate and William were going through hell behind palace walls.

New York-based Dr. Stuart Fischer, who has not personally treated Kate, previously explanation the side effects of the treatment in conversation with a media outlet, admitting: "Cancer is a physical and emotional burden unlike many other conditions."

In new video, The Waleses joined celebs from David Beckham to Snoop Dogg to express their pride ahead of the Olympics' closing ceremony, speaking out on their pride watching the GB athletes, whom they labelled an "inspiration".

Some royal fans were even quick to spot one novel part of William's new look with beard, while others react to Kate's health condition.



In the video, William and Kate said: "From all of us watching at home, congratulations to Team GB. Well done on all you've achieved - you've been an inspiration to us all."



The princess first time revealed her cancer diagnosis via a video appearance in March. The shock announcement followed Kate’s prolonged absence from the public eye since the beginning of the year as she underwent recovery from a major abdominal surgery.

However, for some royal commentators and fans the video is everything to celebrate as they believe the couple flaunt their summer looks to tell people they're enjoying their holidays!.

