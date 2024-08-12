Kate Middleton sends strong message with telling gesture in new video

Princess Kate made a surprising appearance in a video with Prince William, extending warm wishes to Team GB after the concluding ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In a video shared on the Prince and Princess of Wales' official social media pages, the future Queen of England can be seen hailing the athletes for incredibly representing England at the biggest sporting event.

Speaking of her gestures and body language, Judi James told The Sun that Kate was taking the lead in the video message, hinting at her good recovery from cancer.

"It looks even more telling that it is Kate who takes the lead in this clip, just as she often used to before her illness," the expert said.

Judi shared, "She speaks first and uses the animated, emphatic gesticulation to send out the stronger message of pride in Team GB."

Moreover, Catherine was seen passing her "signature, symmetric smile," suggesting "warm, regal pride in the team."

The mother-of-three seemingly took a 'lead' as she shared a screen with her husband, leaving William proud of his wife and her strong comeback amid a battle with cancer.