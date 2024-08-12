Real reason behind Prince William’s new beard look revealed

Prince William delighted royal fans with his new beard look in a sweet video message released alongside Kate Middleton.



On August 11, the royal couple made a joint video appearance in order to extend congratulations to Team GB.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were joined by renowned public figures including Snoop Dogg, David Beckham and Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill as they sent warm wishes to the athletes who represented England at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

However, William's new look grabbed the attention of netizens as they saw him with a beard after a very long time.

Speaking of the possible reason behind the future King's look, body language expert Judi James told The Sun that William might be 'celebrating' Kate's return by his side.

She said, "William’s rugged beard looks like a poignant nod to the last time he was seen sporting one, which was back in 2008 when he was celebrating being reunited with Kate after their four-month break-up."



Judi claimed that William's new look could be a "symbolic form of celebration" as now his better half is "back at his side in public again" amid her cancer battle.



Moreover, the expert believes William also signals that he has been taking care of his family amid the challenging times with his latest appearance.

It is pertinent to mention that William and Kate are currently enjoying the summer holidays at Norfolk home. The pair is set to join the royal family at Balmoral with their kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.