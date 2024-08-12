Post Malone share how his daughter ‘changed’ his life

Post Malone on his daughter's role in hislife

Post Malone gushes about his daughter, who played a big role in bringing a major “change” in his life.



In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning on Sunday, August 11, the rapper got candid about his daughter, whose name he has still kept a secret, and also revealed the tattoo on his forehead which is of her name initials.

According to Us Weekly, Malone got questioned about Yours, a new song on his country album F-1 Trillion, where the rapper-turned-country star talks about the two-year-old’s wedding day in the future.

“I think about it a lot,” he shared, before revealing that he has “written a whole lot of songs” about his only kid.

The I Had Some Help singer also somewhere said that it was because of his fiancée and his daughter his life turned around.

“It changes your life in the best way ever,” he said. “I’ll never forget her. If you’ve heard her cry, you’ll never forget her, either.”

Malone, real name Austin Post, recalled how he was “on a rough path” before getting together with his partner. He remembered struggling with “loneliness,” telling the outlet how he spent his days crying and drinking.

“I don’t feel like that anymore and that’s the most amazing thing,” he said, adding that he “needed to” deal with the struggle to “figure out” who he is.