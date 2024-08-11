Did Matty Healy and Gabbriette Bechtel got married weeks after engagement?

Matty Healy and Gabbriette Bechtel's secret marriage sparks rumors.

Matty Healy's fans are abuzz with speculation that The 1975 frontman has secretly wed his fiancée, Gabbriette Bechtel, just weeks after announcing their engagement.



Healy proposed to Bechtel in June after a whirlwind nine-month romance, presenting her with a sparkling diamond ring.

Now, rumors are swirling thanks to an intriguing post from the celebrity gossip Instagram account DeuxMoi.

The account shared a cryptic message suggesting that the couple, who announced their engagement in June, might have quietly tied the knot in a private ceremony.

According to the post, which has sent fans into a frenzy, the couple allegedly exchanged vows in mid-July during an intimate ceremony with only close family present.

The secrecy surrounding their nuptials has only fueled the speculation, as insiders hint that the newlyweds have been keen to keep their wedding under wraps.

There’s still no official word on when or if they’ll announce their marriage publicly. Despite the mystery, insiders suggest the couple, known for their love of a good celebration, might eventually mark their union with a grand party.

Last month, Gabbriette captured attention with a stunning photo shoot for British Vogue, where she shared insights into her relationship with the rocker and her thoughts on starting a family.