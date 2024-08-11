Meghan, Harry's next move could intensify tensions with Charles, William

This Colombian tour will be Meghan and Harry’s second official trip of the year

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may “infuriate” Prince William and “upset” King Charles with their planned visit to Colombia, according to royal author Angela Levin.

Speaking on GB News with Darren Grimes, Levin discussed the Sussexes’ South American tour, which will be their second official trip of the year following their visit to Nigeria in May.

Their travels have attracted criticism, with many labelling them as “quasi-royal” given their current status outside the working Royal Family.

Levin described the couple's travels as a “headache” for the monarchy.

“It doesn’t look good. They aren’t representing the royals but they are trying to”, she said.

“Unless they break themselves away completely, they don’t have the right to do this. It will be very annoying for the King and infuriating for William.”

She added: “I think they are going to do it because they will stay in a four-figure sum room, but I think it’s impossible.

“The but is, Sophie Wessex went to meet the same woman Meghan is meeting, the vice president.

“She spoke about women not treated well and went to look at what could be done. I was astonished when I read that because she is close to the Royal Family, and they didn’t seem to mind her doing it.

“So it can’t be as bad out there as what is being made out. But it’s still dangerous.”

Amid UK Government travel warnings for certain regions of Colombia, the Sussexes' decision to visit has sparked concerns. They were invited by Vice President Francia Marquez.

This Colombian tour will be Meghan and Harry’s second official trip of the year, following their three-day visit to Nigeria in May, where they engaged in various activities.