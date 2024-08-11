Selena Gomez drops major hint of engagement with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez sparks engagement rumours with beau Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez sparks engagement rumours with fiancé Benny Blanco after making a strategic move.

The Love On singer took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, August 8, to post a mirror-selfie as she flashed a smile for the camera.

However, the former Disney star, who confirmed her relationship with Blanco in December 2023, left fans gobsmacked as she preferred to hide her engagement finger with a pair of heart emojis.

Gomez also packed on PDA with Beau at the beach, although she didn't flaunt any rings in the photo dump she posted on the social media giant.

No wonder the couple is at an all-time high in their relationship as Blanco previously responded to Howard Stern's anticipation.

He said at the time, “I’m predicting marriage”

To which Blanco instantly replied, “You and me both.”

During the exclusive conversation, he explained his stance on picking out an ideal ring for the love of his life.

The 36-year-old enthused, "I don't have anything. What do you mean? I've got no shoes on. I've gotta get my act together.”

Opening up about expanding his family with the multi-hyphenate star, he added, “That's, like, my next goal on the box. I've got a lotta god kids, I've got a ton of nephews. It's my thing. I love being around kids."

Meanwhile, Gomez told Time that she just “cherishes every moment with him. I don’t know what the future holds, but I do know that he’s not going anywhere any time soon.”

Whatever the future holds for the two, the 31-year-old is adamant to keep things under wraps until they come out with an official statement.