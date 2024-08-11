Celine Dion slams Trump for unapproved use of 'My Heart Will Go On' at rally

Celine Dion also seemed to mock Donald Trump for his choice of song

The Queen of Power Ballads is not happy with Donald Trump for using her iconic song, My Heart Will Go On, during a campaign rally in Montana on Friday.

Celine Dion’s team didn’t waste time to condemn the unauthorised use of her song, taking to X the very next day on Saturday, August 10, to release a pointed statement.

“Today, Celine Dion’s management team and her record label, Sony Music Entertainment Canada Inc., became aware of the unauthorised usage of the video, recording, musical performance, and likeness of Celine Dion singing My Heart Will Go On at a Donald Trump / JD Vance campaign rally in Montana. In no way is this use authorised, and Celine Dion does not endorse this or any similar use” the statement reads.

The message concluded with a scornful remark: “And really, THAT song?”

Trump’s choice of music at the rally didn’t stop with Dion. According to social media accounts, the former president also played hits like Without You by Harry Nilsson, Marvin Gaye’s Mercy, Mercy Me, Dolly Parton’s I Will Always Love You, and several Elvis tracks.

This isn’t the first time Trump has played Dion’s music at political events, but his decision to show a video of her performing the iconic Titanic ballad could now land him in legal hot water. As reported by Variety, the unauthorised use of Dion’s likeness and performance at the rally could have serious consequences for Trump and his running mate, JD Vance.