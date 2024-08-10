Princess Kate makes major move despite health challenges

Kate is expected to head to the Scottish Highlands to join Prince William and their three children

Princess Kate is preparing for a "huge move" that reflects her comfort within the Royal Family, according to royal biographer Angela Levin.

In an interview with Nana Akua on GB News, Levin highlighted that Kate's decision to travel to Balmoral this month is a notable move.

The 42-year-old is expected to head to the Scottish Highlands to join her husband, Prince William, their three children—Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six—and other family members for their annual summer retreat.

“She is going to Scotland to be with the family”, she said.

“This is a huge move. Not only because she is obviously not well yet, but it shows she feels very comfortable with the Royal Family.

“She is very happy with the King and the Queen and she knows they will understand if she has to rest.

“She can say what she likes and be warmed. I think it’s wonderful she can do that.

“The children will be delighted also.”

Kate’s public appearances have been scarce this year following her cancer diagnosis announced in March. Her upcoming trip to Balmoral will be the furthest she has traveled since her diagnosis.

However, it is unlikely she will make any additional public appearances in the near future. Although the Paris Olympics was considered a potential opportunity for her to appear publicly, it now seems increasingly unlikely as the games draw to a close.

The future Queen, who attended the London 2012 Olympics with William and has a keen interest in sports, is reportedly waiting for medical advice before committing to further public engagements.

A source told The Daily Beast regarding the Princess of Wales: “Kate has been exceptionally open and honest about her health.

"Making two appearances before the summer break, at Wimbledon and Trooping the Colour, was a clear signal that she is doing well.

"That is what we are hearing privately as well—it’s not over but there is lots of optimism, lots of positivity."

They continued: "It is obviously still an incredibly worrying time but all the signs are that her cancer treatment, which is ongoing, is progressing well."