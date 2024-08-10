It Ends With Us: Blake Lively highlights importance of intimacy coordinators

Blake Lively gets candid about sensitive scenes in It Ends With Us

Blake Lively shared her thoughts on working with intimacy coordinators in the highly-anticipated film It Ends With Us.

During an exclusive interview with Digital Spy, Blake Lively, who stars as Lily Bloom in the adaptation of Colleen Hoover's best-selling novel, emphasized the importance of having intimacy coordinators on set when handling sensitive content.

The 36-year-old actress said, "I think it’s critical to have an intimacy coordinator.

"You coordinate stunts, you coordinate dancing, it is choreography. So it's to be able to say 'this is what happens here, here and here in a stunt', and 'this is what happens here and here in a dance', but like 'now you guys put your bodies together, and your mouths and whatever' and just action and cut.

"I think that being choreographed is critical for everyone's safety.”

The actress also shared her stance ahead of the release of It Ends With Us in cinemas.

She enthused, "I’m relieved that it’s coming out because the workload has been immense. I’m sad that it’s coming up because I love Lily, I love the story, I love this world, I love the people that I’ve been able to spend time with. And I’m sad to have to leave the nest.”

"But I’m also really excited for people to see the movie, and there’s always a responsibility, but we’re already done all that work for the responsibility, and now it’s about sharing it.”

It Ends With Us was released on August 9, 2024, just a month after Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool & Wolverine film hit theaters.