Reese Witherspoon makes most of summer with son before his college return

Reese Witherspoon celebrates heartfelt moments with son before his college return

Reese Witherspoon is getting roped into soaking up the sun this summer in Los Angeles before her son Deacon Phillippe returns to New York for college.

The Legally Blonde star took to her Instagram on Friday, August 10, to share heartwarming portraits of herself and her son posing alongside the ocean.

The 48-year-old actress raved about her son in the caption as she wrote, "Summer nights with this guy are the best @deaconphillippe"

Deacon, who is currently studying music at New York University, sported a dark T-shirt and a baseball cap to complete his casual look.

While his mother kept it simple in a V-neck sweater with her blonde strands tucked behind her ear.

The 20-year-old leaned in close to his mother as they flashed smiles for the camera.

This comes after the mother-son duo were spotted walking the red carpet at the premiere of her Big Little Lies co-star Zoë Kravitz's new psychological thriller film Blink Twice in LA.

The actress, who made a cameo on the iconic sitcom Friends, shares son Deacon and daughter Ava Phillippe with her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, to whom she was married from 1999 to 2008.

