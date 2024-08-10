Hailey Bieber in awe of protective gesture by husband Justin

Justin Bieber loses cool and lashes out at teenagers

Hailey Bieber's heart swells with love as husband Justin Bieber goes the extra mile to shield her from eager fans

Justin was reportedly spotted shouting at a group of teenagers at a Hollywood hotel.

The singer, who is counting days to welcome his first child with wife Hailey Bieber, lost his cool when a group of boys started giggling and recording him in the lobby of the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Hollywood, California.

The video quickly went viral on TikTok with a caption that read, “Justin Bieber freaks out on a bunch of young kids."

The 30-year-old singer, who sported a white vest alongside a cowboy hat, could be heard saying in the video, “Is this funny to you guys? This is funny to you guys?” Before telling the group to “Go on, get outta here. Get outta here, yo. It’s not funny, bro.”

According to TMZ, the Sorry singer was visiting the five-star hotel to meet his pregnant wife Hailey for lunch while the group was there for a Bar Mitzvah.

Hailey and Justin Bieber, who tied the knot in September 2019, announced their first pregnancy back in May this year after they posted photos of their Hawaiian vow-renewal ceremony.