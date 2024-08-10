'Frozen 3' slated to bring blizzard of excitement in 2027

Frozen 3 to bring chilling air in 2027 with new adventures

Disney has announced that the third instalment in the much-loved Frozen franchise is set to hit theatres in 2027.



On Friday, August 9, during Disney's Animation announcements, chief creative officer Jennifer Lee unveiled stunning visual development art from the upcoming film.

Created by artist Britney Lee, the artwork features Elsa on a majestic white horse and Anna riding a mighty brown stag, hinting at the epic adventures to come.

Jennifer Lee, who co-wrote and co-directed the Oscar-winning Frozen and its sequel Frozen II with Chris Buck, will return to helm Frozen III.

The original voice cast, including Idina Menzel as Elsa, Kristen Bell as Anna, Jonathan Groff as Kristoff, and Josh Gad as the lovable snowman Olaf, is expected to return. However, nothing has been disclosed yet.

The first Frozen movie debuted in 2013 became an instant global sensation, grossing $1.28 billion at the box office.

Its sequel, released in 2019, surpassed the original with a whopping $1.45 billion in global earnings.

The franchise has also been celebrated for its unforgettable songs, including Do You Want to Build a Snowman? and the Oscar-winning anthem Let It Go, both composed by Kristen Anderson-Lopez.