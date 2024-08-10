Kate Middleton next public appearance stirs concerns for King Charles

Kate Middleton is looking forward to the new readjustments made to her future royal commitments.



The Princess of Wales, who was taking a break from her royal duties and maintaining a low profile due to her cancer treatment, is planning to keep things that way they are even after her expected full recovery, per a report by The Daily Beast.

Royal commentator, Kinsey Schofield, confirmed to Sky News Australia that Kate is feeling “peaceful, grateful for every day she gets to spend with her children and there is really no room for drama in her life right now.”

Schofield added that the royal is in such a good space right now that she is planning to maintain “this much lower profile with less public engagements with even after her expected full recovery.”

The report by Daily Beast quoted a Palace source claiming that Kate’s treatment is progressing really well and she is also intending to travel to the traditional Balmoral vacations, which will be her longer journey since her diagnosis.

Schofield pointed out a sad fact that while Kate is doing well, she is well aware the King Charles is “very much unwell” and this has made her focus more on her children because she might have “only few more years of freedom.”

Given King Charles’ own cancer battles, the monarch is supporting Kate in her decision, albeit with a heavy heart.

“I mean, read between the lines here, that’s kind of concerning about the King’s health,” explained Schofield.

If and when Prince William ascends to the throne after King Charles’ death, Kate will become Queen Consort, meaning her responsibilities will increase by ten-fold, leaving her with less time to look over her three children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.