Nikki Glaser ‘despondent’ over Taylor Swift’s Vienna Eras tour cancellation

Nikki Glaser on Taylor Swift's Vienna show cancellation

Nikki Glaser went all the way to Vienna by air to attend Taylor Swift’s Eras tour show, which ultimately got cancelled due to an attempted terrorist attack.



Following the arrest of three teens in connection with a terrorist plot against Swift's impending tour, three of her appearances in the capital of Austria were cancelled on Tuesday morning.

“I was just despondent,” Glaser told Variety.

However, Glaser shared that she has seen the Eras Tour concert 17 times, so although she was disappointed, she noted that “no one should really feel bad for me.”

“I follow Taylor on tour as much as I follow myself on tour,” Glaser told the outlet.

“Any time I’m not touring, I find where she is and I go. It’s my favourite thing to do, I’m kind of addicted to it. So I was devastated.”

She also got candid on how she realised later that cancelling the shows was the right thing to do.

“I did not even think about my safety even once. I was just like ‘I don’t get to see Taylor!’ It was such a selfish thought. I’m obviously so glad everyone is safe and she made the right call.”