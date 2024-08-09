Prince Harry pressurized to return entire inheritance from royal family

As Prince Harry prepares to celebrate his milestone 40th birthday on September 15, an Express.co.uk poll has sparked debate over his upcoming inheritance.



The Duke of Sussex is set to receive a substantial £7 million from a trust fund established by his great-great-grandmother, the Queen Mother.

The poll asked, "Should Prince Harry give £7 million back to the Royal Family after inheritance is revealed?" The results indicate a strong sentiment among readers, with 75% voting that Harry should return the funds to King Charles.

Only 22% believe he is entitled to keep the money, while 3% were unsure.

This substantial inheritance will give Harry a larger share compared to his brother, Prince William, who benefits from the Duchy of Cornwall's wealth.

Prince William is reportedly displeased with Prince Harry's upcoming £7 million inheritance, a sum from a trust fund set up by their great-great-grandmother, the Queen Mother.

A source told Closer Magazine, "William is pretty disgusted that Harry is cashing out on this inheritance without contributing anything in return.

The idea of Harry benefiting from his great-grandmother’s money, especially after his public criticisms and departure from royal life, leaves a bitter taste in William and Kate’s mouths."

Former royal correspondent Jennie Bond echoed this sentiment, expressing that the Queen Mother would likely be disappointed by his current situation.

Bond noted to OK! magazine, "The Queen Mother would have been disheartened to see history repeating itself with Harry’s choice to leave royal life and live abroad, much like her brother-in-law King Edward VIII did for Wallis Simpson."