Blake Lively melts fans’ hearts with her adorable gesture at It Ends With Us premiere

Blake Lively poses with her young fan at It Ends With Us premiere

Blake Lively has recently melted fans’ hearts as she shares coat with a young girl at It Ends With Us premiere on August 8.



On Thursday, the Gossip Girl alum could be seen wearing a Tamara Ralph Couture gown at the event.

Later, Blake wrapped a red-feathered item around her emotional young fan on the red carpet.

In the photo shared via PEOPLE, the actress was seen posing with the young girl and two other fans at the premiere in London's Leicester Square.

Meanwhile, Blake, who plays the role of Lily Bloom in It Ends with Us, is a movie adaptation from Colleen Hoover's 2016 novel of the same name.



Speaking to PEOPLE back in April 2024, Blake said, “Lily resonated with an enormous amount of people, as the success of the book made clear.”

“Stepping into a character who’s had such a meaningful impact is an honor to take on,” continued The Shallows actress.

Blake told the outlet, “I loved Lily, and I hope that love is felt by those who care about her like I do, and also those who are getting to know her for the first time in this film.”