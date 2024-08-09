Jennifer Lopez pal reveals shocking details about Ben Affleck as divorce looms

Jennifer Lopez received serious warnings from close friends about Ben Affleck ahead of her rekindled romance.



As reported by Page Six, the singer's manager and longtime pal Benny Medina never liked the Air director and often warned her to stay away from him.

An insider revealed, "The two of them can’t stand each other. They don’t get along and there’s still bad blood."

The source shared, "His attitude was, 'I’m gonna say nothing.' [There] was no, 'Good for you,' but also, [he] wasn’t negative."

"He knows her and he knew she was going to marry him no matter what, so what’s the point?" the report claimed.

It is pertinent to mention that in May, In Touch Weekly reported that Affleck and Lopez were on the verge of split as their marital woes ignited.

The source claimed, "The writing is on the wall – it’s over. They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!"

Since then, Lopez and Affleck allegedly drifted apart as the couple was spotted on solo outings and they have been reportedly staying in separate homes.