Reese Witherspoon makes memories with son at 'Blink Twice' premiere

Reese Witherspoon makes 'Blink Twice' premiere a family affair by posing with son

Reese Witherspoon enjoyed the red-carpet appearance at Blink Twice premiere with her son, Deacon Philippe.

The mother-son duo posed together at the Thursday, August 8, event, celebrating Zoe Kravitz’s directorial debut.

The Big Little Lies star pulled off an effortlessly stylish and elegant look in a black sweetheart neckline top adorned with puff sleeves paired with matching wide-leg pants.

Her 20-year-old son, meanwhile, sported a casual look in a blue polo shirt coupled with white pants and sneakers.

In addition, this is not the first time Deacon has attended an event alongside his star mother.



In January, the son accompanied his mom to the 2024 Golden Globes.

"This is my first Golden Globes and really my first awards show," Deacon said in an interview following the mother-son duo's appearance on the red carpet at the Variety Golden Globes pre-show.

In addition to Deacon, Witherspoon, 48, is a mother to 24-year-old daughter Ava Phillippe and 11-year-old Tennessee James Toth, whom she welcomed with exes Ryan Phillippe and Jim Toth, respectively.

While making a stunning appearance on the red carpet, The Morning Show star also posed with her Big Little Lies co-star Laura Dern.

Blink Twice, which features Kravitz's fiancé, Channing Tatum, as a mysterious tech-mogul billionaire, is slated to hit the theatres on Friday, Aug. 23.