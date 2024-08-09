Zara Tindall gets emotional after receiving heartbreaking news

Princess Anne's daughter Zara Tindall has finally broken her silence as she shared a behind the scenes look at one of horse racing's most prestigious events after suffering Olympic heartbreak.

King Charles III's niece Zara has shared a behind the scenes look at one of horse racing's most prestigious events after suffering Olympic heartbreak, seemingly expressing how much she loves this game.



The 43-year-old daughter of Princess Anne will appear in a new documentary giving insight into the final day of Cheltenham Festival and the Gold Cup.



Zara, a former Olympian, told ITV's Champions: Full Gallop: "There's a lot of hopes. There's a lot of dreams people want to grab.



"Everyone wants to have a win at Cheltenham, and Gold Cup is obviously the biggest."

Mike Tindall's wife's comments come after she receive heartbreak news that she would not be representing Team GB at the Paris Olympics this summer, over a decade since her silver medal glory at London 2012.

Tindall told Vogue in 2022 that she was back in training for the Olympics, attempting to balance her riding with looking after her three children.

Zara, who's said to be excited to receive a possible new royal role as Prince William sees her as a good addition to the team of working royals, won a gold medal at the European Championships in 2005 and a silver at the World Equestrian Games in 2006, after which she won BBC Sports Personality of the Year.