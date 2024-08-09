Kate Middleton drops major hint about royal comeback with new move

Princess Kate hinted at her possible return to the royal duties with a telling move.



As per the recent reports, the Princess of Wales is all set to spend summer with her husband, Prince William, Kids and the rest of the royal family in Balmoral, which appears to be a 'positive' step in her cancer treatment.

In a conversation with Fabulous magazine, royal commentator Phil Dampier said it is a good sign that Catherine aims to travel to Scotland amid her battle with cancer.

He shared, "The fact that Kate is well enough to travel to Scotland and enjoy a holiday at Balmoral is a sure sign she is on the mend and a very positive step."

Speaking of the Wales family’s possible plans in Balmoral, Phil shared, "There's so much space that they can go off for picnics, go off for massive long walks, and just enjoy the fresh air and the forest up there, and enjoy the freedom."

Moreover, Catherine's move appeared to be a quite thoughtful as it was reported that King Charles wanted all the royal family to join Balmoral celebrations to 'unwind and relax' after a difficult start to 2024.

It is pertinent to mention that the Monarch and Kate were diagnosed with cancer in February and March respectively.

The future Queen of England has been currently undergoing preventative cancer treatment, which put a hold on her royal engagements, however, Kate's new move relived her fans about her expected royal return.