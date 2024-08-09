Blake Lively's work ethic leaves lasting impression on 'It Ends With Us' co-star

Blake Lively's It Ends With Us co-stars heap praises on actress

Blake Lively’s It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni couldn’t help but gush over the actress’ work ethic.

The Jane the Virgin actor reflected on his journey working with the actress on the romantic drama, which is adapted from the Colleen Hoover novel of the same name.

During an exclusive sit-down with Today, the actor opened up about his experiences as he shed light on his troubled character in the film.

When discussing his new leading lady, Baldoni, who wrote and directed the film, became enthusiastic as he went on to heap on praises for her.

He told the outlet on Thursday, August 8, "I think she's best known as an actress and of course she's a fashion icon, but she is so much more than that."

Blake, who plays Lily Bloom in the film, also served her role as a producer alongside executive producer Baldoni.

Baldoni spoke highly of the Gossip Girl alum in the interview as he continued, "She is a dynamic, creative, she had her hands in every part of this production, and everything she touched, she made better."

Celebrating the film at its New York City premiere on Tuesday, August 6, he told E! News, "Everything she touches, she makes better. I think we're all here because of her, so I couldn't be more grateful to have that opportunity."

The film, starring Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni, Brandon Skelnar, and Isabela Ferrer, among others, is scheduled for a worldwide release on Friday, August 9.