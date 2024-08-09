Prince William upset over royal rule granting Harry big relief

Prince William is said to be unhappy over one royal rule that allows his disgruntled brother Prince Harry to enjoy royal luxury and wealth even if he's no longer a working royal.

The Prince of Wales, who's efficiently executing his royal duties while supporting his sweet wife Kate Middleton, is reportedly confused by Prince Harry’s huge inheritance which he will take back to Montecito.

The Duke of Sussex, 39, will inherit a whopping £7million from his great-grandmother when he turns 40 next month. The money comes from a trust fund that the Queen Mother set up for her grandchildren - she put the majority of her estimated £70million wealth into it and Harry’s share is around 10 per cent.

However, the future King is reportedly appalled by the lucrative sum, in light of Harry’s fallout with his family after he stepped down as a working royal in 2020.

"William's pretty disgusted that once again Harry's going to be cashing out and taking millions back to his Montecito home without lifting a finger for it," a source told Closer.

"There's nothing he can do about it, aside from shaking his head, but if it were up to him, Harry would not be getting this payday. William doesn't think his brother is in any position to be getting this handout and he's letting it be known that he thinks it's a pretty rotten situation," according to the magazine.

The Duke of Sussex’s share is larger than his brother's, as William is already benefiting financially from the Duchy of Cornwall estate. The relationship between Harry and his family has been strained ever since he moved to the US with his wife Meghan Markle in January 2020.