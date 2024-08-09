Sadie Sink gets candid about her romantic awakening after 'All Too Well'

Sadie Sink, now 22, reflected on her experience filming Taylor Swift's Grammy Award-winning music video, All Too Well: The Short Film, in a recent interview with Variety.



Sink played a 20-year-old woman in a toxic relationship, which is widely believed to be inspired by Swift's relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal.

She admitted that, at the time of filming, she had no personal experience with intense love or breakups, saying, "At that point, I had never been in love. I had never been through a breakup that intense. It was all foreign territory for me."

The project served as a catalyst for self-discovery in her own romantic life.

For the short video, which debuted in 2021 to support the longer 10-minute version of the song on Swift's rerecording of her Red album, Sink added that she drew on her 'years of research as a Swiftie' to access her feelings.

But the actress admitted that she quickly saw connections between the song and her circumstances, which "fuelled it even more."

"Then I was like, 'Whoa. Maybe I should do some work on Sadie in these areas,' " Sink shared, saying that song now "holds this incredibly nostalgic feeling for me now that I feel physically in my body. It’s too intense."

Sink had to remove All Too Well from her chill playlist while working on Stranger Things because it was too emotionally intense.

She also recently shared how she was cast in Taylor Swift's short film adaptation of the song.

"It was wildly confusing at first because I never thought of myself as someone who would even reach her desk. But I grew up on her music and was such a fan," she said.