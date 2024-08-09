Charlie Puth wants to collaborate with THIS hidden gem next

Charlie Puth, known for his hit collaborations like See You Again, We Don't Talk Anymore, and Marvin Gaye, revealed he's not fixated on working with a specific big-name artist next.



When asked about his dream collaborator, Puth told People magazine, "There's no dream collab."

Instead, he expressed a desire to partner with emerging talent, saying, "But the dream — one of the dreams — is to collaborate with somebody who is really talented but just hasn't gotten a shot yet, and their dreams all the way come true or start to come true as a result of us collaborating."

“That to me is better than any collaboration with a big-time artist or someone who I just selfishly want to collaborate with,” he continued. “Helping someone else and making them realize that they were capable of it all along.”

The Attention singer is paying it forward by partnering with BIC to support creativity in schools.

On August 7, he hosted a Creativity Camp in New York City, where students and teachers participated in four interactive activities: journal writing, beat-making, album cover design, and a live performance.

These activities were inspired by BIC's iconic 4-colour Ballpoint Pen. Reflecting on his beginnings as a songwriter, Puth fondly recalls writing his very first song and is now dedicated to helping others discover their creative potential.

“I remember it was in G minor and I was 7 years old when I wrote it,” he recalled.

“And it was just a melody, no lyric attached to it or anything. And I still have it in my head nowadays. I still haven't used it. Maybe one day I will, but for me it's always just kind of started with melody. It was never really a lyric thing, but that's obviously changed over the maybe 20 years that I've been doing this."