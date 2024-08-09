Ryan Reynolds called Nicolas Cage for Ghost Rider cameo in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’

Ryan Reynolds on Nicolas Cage in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Ryan Reynolds revealed getting in touch with another big name for a cameo of their much-loved character of marvel fans in Deadpool & Wolverine.



In an interview with Collider, Ryan confirmed that he got in touch with Nicolas Cage to ask him if he would like to make a cameo reprising his role of Ghost Rider.

The biggest Marvel blockbuster crossover movie features cameos of several actors reprising their comic book characters of, from Jennifer Garner’s Elektra to Chris Evans’ Johnny Storm and Wesley Snipes’ Blade.

Reynolds seemingly planned for Cage to join the movie’s cameos saga.

When asked if the actor pursued Cage to ask to reprise Ghost Rider, Reynolds replied, “Yes,” adding “Came to a conversation for sure. Yeah, but no.”

Cage has portrayed Johnny Blaze aka Ghost Rider in two comic book movies from the past, Ghost Rider (2007) and Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance (2011).

The projects were released under Sony, quite the contrary to Deadpool & Wolverine, which featured cameos from actors who starred in Marvel movies developed and distributed by Fox, which now comes under Disney.