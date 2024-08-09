Luke Bryan feels 'blessed' as he announces first album in four years

Luke Bryan recently also released his new single, 'Closing Time in California'

Luke Bryan is making his grand musical comeback after four years!

After releasing a series of new singles, the country star, 48, finally made things official and announced his upcoming eighth studio album, Mind of a Country Boy.

“I’ve been able to take my time and really compile songs for this album,” Bryan said in a statement via People Magazine. “If it’s a song that I cut two or three years ago, and I still love it, and it still sounds fresh, then I feel like it’ll stand the test of time.”

From the upcoming album, which is Bryan’s first full-length release since 2020’s Born Here Live Here Die Here, fans can expect a mix of his signature style with some surprising new elements.

“I think this album, as I've tried to do with all my albums, just has a little bit of everything. I do some things different vocally on this one that I've not done before," Bryan explained, further noting that not being “overly redundant” is what has “blessed” him with a “long career.”

Currently, the American Idol judge is touring North America on his Mind of a Country Boy Tour, which runs through September 14.

“I’m still having a lot of fun in my concerts, and it’s still a big ole party,” Bryan said.

He then reflected, “But I think as you grow older and mature, subject matters change and things that you can sing about change."