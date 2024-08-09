Luke Bryan feels 'blessed' as he announces first album in four years

Luke Bryan is making his grand musical comeback after four years!
After releasing a series of new singles, the country star, 48, finally made things official and announced his upcoming eighth studio album, Mind of a Country Boy.
“I’ve been able to take my time and really compile songs for this album,” Bryan said in a statement via People Magazine. “If it’s a song that I cut two or three years ago, and I still love it, and it still sounds fresh, then I feel like it’ll stand the test of time.”
From the upcoming album, which is Bryan’s first full-length release since 2020’s Born Here Live Here Die Here, fans can expect a mix of his signature style with some surprising new elements.
“I think this album, as I've tried to do with all my albums, just has a little bit of everything. I do some things different vocally on this one that I've not done before," Bryan explained, further noting that not being “overly redundant” is what has “blessed” him with a “long career.”
Currently, the American Idol judge is touring North America on his Mind of a Country Boy Tour, which runs through September 14.
“I’m still having a lot of fun in my concerts, and it’s still a big ole party,” Bryan said.
He then reflected, “But I think as you grow older and mature, subject matters change and things that you can sing about change."
