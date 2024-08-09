Did Selena Gomez just hint at her engagement with Benny Blanco?

Selena Gomez revealed in December that she had been dating Benny Blanco for six months

Selena Gomez is adding fuel to engagement rumours with Benny Blanco after posting a mysterious photo that has fans buzzing.



The 32-year-old popstar recently had a getaway with Blanco, 36, and a few friends, which she documented and posted to her Instagram.

In one of the photos posted to her Stories on Thursday morning, August 8, Gomez posed in a stunning off-the shoulder gold dress. Standing behind her was her music producer and cookbook author boyfriend dressed casually in floral pants and a white tank top.

What really caught fans' attention, however, was how Gomez strategically covered her ring finger with pink heart emojis, leading many to believe she's hiding an engagement ring.

Gomez captioned the photo, “A night out,” but fans quickly zeroed in on the concealed finger.

“She’s covering her finger!! Are they….,” one fan speculated on X (formerly Twitter).

Another user added, “Is she hiding the engagement ring?? WE LOST OMG.”

The speculation didn't stop there. Gossip site DeuxMoi added fuel to the fire by posting a tip that the couple “got engaged over the weekend” during a gathering with friends at their usual beach house.