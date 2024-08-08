Blake Shelton opens up about first-ever Las Vegas residency

Blake Shelton details about first Las Vegas Residency:Deets inside

Blake Shelton has recently dished out details about his first-ever Las Vegas residency, Blake Shelton: Live in Las Vegas in 2025.



Speaking to PEOPLE, Blake said, “It's been swirling for years now, and ever since the idea was first floated about opening an Ole Red in Las Vegas, this conversation has been happening too.”

“If you're going to have a stake in Las Vegas, you got to do a residency also if you're an artist,” he told the outlet.

Blake stated, “I've just been kicking the can down the road because I wanted the Ole Red to be open before I did it.”

The singer shared the shows will take place between February 5 and February 15 while the tickets will be on sale starting August 16 at his official website.

Blake’s friend Garth Brooks also had a successful residency in Las Vegas, as the country musician revealed he found inspiration in his friend’s shows.

“He played songs that he grew up loving and made him fall in love with music. I don't want to just rip somebody off, but I do love the idea of doing something that you wouldn't normally get to see out on tour,” explained the musician.

Blake added, “So I got to figure out what that is, and now I'm going to start thinking about how it would be different than something I would do on tour.”

Earlier this year, Blake and Gwen released their latest love song, Purple Irises, which he admitted was “favourite” song of theirs.

“I'd always thought it was just something different. It sounded like it came from another time,” he added.