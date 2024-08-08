Cate Blanchett reflects on having lunch with late Queen Elizabeth: Watch

Cate Blanchett on having lunch with Queen Elizabeth

Cate Blanchett has recently recalled having her lunch with Queen Elizabeth during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.



On August 7, The New Boy actress opened up eating lunch with late Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace.

“I had lunch at the palace,” said the 55-year-old.

When Andy asked why she was invited, the Carol star responded, “I do not know. The head of the fire brigade was there and Helen Fielding — not the novelist — the scientist, was there.”

“I thought maybe because I played her ancestor Queen Elizabeth I,” she continued.

However, Cate told the host, “I mean, Prince Philip just asked if I could help him with his DVD player.”

“Because I was an actress,” she jokingly said.

Andy questioned, “Did you help him?” to which Cate replied, “No, I did not. I’m not technical.”

During the show, Andy also asked whether late Queen had watched Cate’s 1998 movie Elizabeth, where she played Queen Elizabeth I, the actress quipped, “It became very clear that she had not!”

Cate previously discussed about her interaction with the late Prince Philip back in 2018.

Speaking to UK talk show host Jonathan Ross, she said, “There were 12 of us, and I couldn’t work out for the life of me why I’d been invited.”

“I sat next to [Philip], and he said, ‘I hear you’re an actor? I was given a DVD player for Christmas, and I can’t work out whether I put the green cord in or the red cord,’” she recounted.

Cate added, “I thought, ‘He’s invited me to lunch to tell me about his DVD player!’”