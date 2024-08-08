Tom Cruise narrowly escapes injury thanks to Gina Gershon's blunder

Gina Gershon, co-star of the 1988 film Cocktail, shared a behind-the-scenes story on Watch What Happens Live, revealing a close call with Tom Cruise.



When asked about rumours of a romantic relationship with Cruise, Gershon denied them but shared that she filmed her first love scene with him.

She praised Cruise for being supportive during filming but admitted to a moment where she accidentally almost broke his nose.

Gershon's candid response provided a humorous and lighthearted glimpse into their time working together.

“I told him, at one point, he starts off under the covers, and I told him I was very ticklish, I said 'No, no, don’t ever do that,'" Gershon recalled of filming a love scene in the movie, where she starred as Coral alongside Cruise's Brian Flanagan.

“In one take I have to say… I think he wanted a reaction, he grabbed my stomach and I kneed him right in the nose. I was like, ‘Oh, my god, I just broke Tom Cruise’s nose.’ He’s like ‘No, no you told me.' I was like 'I’m so sorry’, he was like ‘No, it was my fault,’ ” she explained.

“He was so protective over me. He was great,” Gershon added.

The Mission Impossible star is known for his fearless approach to performing high-risk stunts in his films, has accumulated numerous injuries throughout his career.

The Top Gun actor is notorious for pushing the limits, and rumors suggest he's planning to take it to new heights with a skydiving stunt at the 2024 Paris Olympics closing ceremony on August 11, according to TMZ.