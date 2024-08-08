Princess Beatrice turns 36, prepares to represent King Charles if needed

Princess Beatrice is all set to represent royal family when ever it is needed

Princess Beatrice is celebrating turning 36 today and is ready to represent King Charles if the need arises.

The Princess of York was born on August 8 1988 and is currently ninth in the Royal Family's line of succession.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's eldest daughter Beatrice and her sweetheart Edoardo began dating in 2018 and became engaged the following year on a holiday in Italy.

Princess Beatrice married businessman Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in July 2020 at the Royal Chapel of All Saints, Royal Lodge, Windsor.

Their daughter, Sienna, was born in September 2021. Beatrice also became a stepmother to Edoardo's son, Christopher Woolf, from his previous relationship with Dara Huang.

Although not an official working royal, Princess Beatrice has taken on additional responsibilities for the Royal Family in 2024 to address a shortage of active royals. She has participated in numerous engagements during the first seven months of the year.

Earlier in 2024, both King Charles and the Princess of Wales were diagnosed with cancer and had to reduce their work commitments. While the King resumed public duties in late April, the Princess of Wales has made only two public appearances this summer.

Princess Beatrice serves as one of the monarch's Counsellors of State due to her position in the line of succession. In the event that the King is temporarily unable to fulfill his duties, Counsellors of State are appointed to act on his behalf.

Despite her role, Princess Beatrice has not yet been called upon to perform any official duties in place of King Charles.

However, she supported her cousin and heir to the throne, Prince William, earlier this year. Beatrice attended a Buckingham Palace garden party hosted by Prince Charles, along with her sister, Princess Eugenie, and cousin, Zara Tindall.

Additionally, the princess attended the memorial service for King Constantine at St George's Chapel alongside her parents and Queen Camilla in February 2024, in the absence of King Charles and Prince William.