Miley Cyrus reacts to dad Billy Ray's 'nasty' remarks in audio leak

Miley Cyrus is appalled by her father Billy Ray Cyrus’ shocking rants which were leaked last month.

In the profanity-filled leaked audio, the Achy Breaky Heart singer, 62, was heard scolding his wife and also attacking Miley and ex-wife Tish.

“It goes without saying that Miley is disgusted and shocked that her father would go as far to call her and her mother those kinds of names,” a source told Life & Style Magazine.

“It’s just beyond belief and she’s lost all respect for him,” an insider says, referring to the shocking audio that came to light last month.”

The father-daughter relationship became strained after Miley’s mom Tish divorced Billy Ray in 2022. Moreover, the country singer’s marriage to Firerose also caused friction in the family, with the children taking sides.

Miley also snubbed her father as she accepted her first Grammy Award in February, refusing to mention him in her speech.

The insider added that the audio leak “really validates the decision [Miley] made long ago to take her mother’s side because they’ve seen a lot of his rage and nasty behaviour over the years.”

However, Miley and Tish are “trying their best not to react too much and trying to let it wash over them, but at the same time they’re very embarrassed. The whole situation has been beyond humiliating.”