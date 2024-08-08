Prince Harry's unexpected move fuels rift speculations with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle's recent sit-down with US TV icon has fueled speculations about their relationship as the Duke appeared uneasy and unhappy during the interview.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently appeared in a joint interview on CBS to reveal about their plans and new project.

However, the couple's appearance and gestures triggered debate about their relationship.



According to a royal commentator, Harry seemed "unhappy" and "at a loss" as the couple discussed their new project "The Parents Network", which aims to tackle child safety online and connect families who have lost their children to suicide due to a lack of safeguarding online.

During the interview, Meghan revealed she "only scratched the surface" of speaking about her mental health in her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 and added she hopes "being open" about her own suicidal thoughts and "online bullying" can "save others".



Royal author Angela Levin told the Dan Wooton Outspoken programme that the Duke did not seem to be enjoying himself during the interview, saying: "Harry [...] looks so unhappy, the face has absolutely got no expression on. And he just looks at a complete loss. He is really lost at the moment I think."

In response to the Levin's comments, Wooton said: "He felt so distant from her [Meghan]. He was almost backing away."

The expert went on: "It was interesting to me that Jane Pauley [the interview's host] immediately noticed that Meghan put her hand on Harry's knee, but he didn't comment to provide any sort of support. He basically let her take it."

There are speculations and claims that Harry and Meghan are not on the same page, even some commentators believe the couple are at loggerheads due to their different stances and thoughts about the royal family and some of Meghan's projects.

Harry appeared uneasy when Meghan went on responding to a question about suicidal thoughts in new interview, sparking reactions from fans and experts as they believe Harry was not expecting the question out of context. However, Meghan efficiently handled the situation.